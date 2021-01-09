$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $14.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.94 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $37.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRA. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.33 on Friday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

