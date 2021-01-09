23589 (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

23589 (NYSE:PRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 23589 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 23589 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of 23589 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PRG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 538,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,164. 23589 has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

