2key.network Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $333,667.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,606,426 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.