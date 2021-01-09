$3.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $14.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

