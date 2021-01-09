3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $166.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.