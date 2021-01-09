4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,301.66

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,301.66 and traded as high as $2,565.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,535.00, with a volume of 29,499 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £711.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,569.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,301.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

