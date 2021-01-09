$5.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $4.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $203.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.