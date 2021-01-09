519,322 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,192,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.18 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

