$947.26 Million in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $947.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.40 million and the highest is $967.49 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $29.89 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

