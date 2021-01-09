A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.22

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and traded as high as $33.86. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 22,340 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of C$462.03 million and a PE ratio of 21.39.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

