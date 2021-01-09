Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Aave has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $345.59 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, ABCC, BiteBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,108,837 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

