Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). 116,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 108,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.39. The firm has a market cap of £160.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L)’s payout ratio is currently -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

