Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 754,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 497,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

