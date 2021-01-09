Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $231,295.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

