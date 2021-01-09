Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.32 or 0.03475871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00284035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hotbit, YoBit, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, Indodax, CoinPlace, HitBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, ZBG, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.