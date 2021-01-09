AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Million

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

