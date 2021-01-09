Actinium Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $205,054.57 and $99,510.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,527,900 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

