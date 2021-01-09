Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

