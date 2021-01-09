Acuity Brands’ (AYI) Sell Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

