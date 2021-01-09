Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits One Day Volume of $171,929.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $171,929.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.37 or 0.03242643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00441862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.47 or 0.01394992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00366101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00192885 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.