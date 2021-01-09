Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Up 21.9%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF)’s stock price shot up 21.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

