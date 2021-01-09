ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,526.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,956,664 coins and its circulating supply is 85,814,654 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.