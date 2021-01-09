Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.43). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.66 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

