AdEx Network (ADX) Price Up 16% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 16% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,245,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,102,892 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

