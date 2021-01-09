Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,257.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 183.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 208.5% higher against the dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $817.21 million and $2,257.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00422282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

