AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Trading 0.2% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.90. 30,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 60,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 88,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter.

