AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Trading Up 0%

Shares of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 6.51% of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

