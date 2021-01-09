Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

