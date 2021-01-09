aelf Price Reaches $0.14 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $24.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

