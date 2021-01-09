Aeron (ARNX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59,293.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $97,500.97 and $59,293.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.