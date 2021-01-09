Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have commented on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,320. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $52.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.