Aeternity Price Reaches $0.0965 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.72 million and $16.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 9,873.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,653,672 coins and its circulating supply is 328,832,728 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

