Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Afya worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $65,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Afya by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Afya by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

