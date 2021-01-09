AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.16

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $25.32. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12,264 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

