AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bibox and Bit-Z. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $141,466.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BitForex, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinBene, Bibox, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.