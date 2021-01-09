AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $453,927.37

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $453,927.37 and approximately $51.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

