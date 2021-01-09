AiLink Token (ALI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,553.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $198,948.34 and approximately $2,553.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002818 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002522 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

