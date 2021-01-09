Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $41.79 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,405.67 or 1.00069031 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00269320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00440318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00149616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.