Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $74,309.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

