Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $108.36 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
