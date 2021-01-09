Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $108.36 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

