AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $16.89 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and $2.06 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

