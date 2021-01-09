Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $29.87 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

