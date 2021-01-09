Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,395 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of Alaska Air Group worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.24 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.