Alchemint Standards Hits One Day Volume of $110.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 192% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $195,491.78 and $110.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

