Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,365.79

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 72.3% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $211,365.79 and approximately $119.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00109242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00723699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00218940 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

