Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $4.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00038717 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

