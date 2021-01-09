Algorand Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $583.05 million and $195.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,260,219 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

