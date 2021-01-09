Alias Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $923,912.70 and $429.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015463 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008036 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002489 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

