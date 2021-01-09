ALL BEST ICO Tops One Day Volume of $1,020.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $8,087.92 and $1,020.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

