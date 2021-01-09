All Sports Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $78,820.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.